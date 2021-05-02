Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

