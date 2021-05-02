Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Increased by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

