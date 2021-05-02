Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ashland Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.