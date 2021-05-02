Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Increased by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

BLX opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.44. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.33 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

