Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Raised by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

CNC stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.