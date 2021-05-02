Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Qiwi by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

QIWI stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.74%.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sberbank CIB raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Qiwi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

