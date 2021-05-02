Qtum Price Hits $15.51 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $15.51 or 0.00027295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $682.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,366,734 coins and its circulating supply is 98,332,931 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

