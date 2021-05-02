QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

