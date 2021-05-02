Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

