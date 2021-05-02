Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

