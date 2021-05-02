Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 164,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. Qumu has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit