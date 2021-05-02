Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 164,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. Qumu has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.