R. Lee Cunningham Sells 1,139 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

