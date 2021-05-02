Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE RL opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $135.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

