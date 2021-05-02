Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. Buys 7,200 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SXC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit