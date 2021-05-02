Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. Buys 7,200 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SXC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.