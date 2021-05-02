Raymond James Boosts Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

