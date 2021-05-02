Raymond James Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

