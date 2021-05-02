Raymond James Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $268.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.21.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

