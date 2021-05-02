Raymond James Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $268.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.21.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit