Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

