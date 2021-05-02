Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.98.

SES opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

