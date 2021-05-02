Raymond James Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$60.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.22.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.33 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.44.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

