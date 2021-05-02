Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

