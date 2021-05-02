Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.