Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.