Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 587 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $195.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $196.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.27 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.