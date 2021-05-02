Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

