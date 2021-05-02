Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $383.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.86. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

