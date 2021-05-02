Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

