Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 651 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NYSE FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.