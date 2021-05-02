Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($6.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 272,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,626. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $566.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

