Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.