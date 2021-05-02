Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

