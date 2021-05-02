Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.