Reviewing Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) & Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -26.11% -58.86% -10.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Eagle and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 0 3 0 3.00

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Eagle and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.03 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $218.23 million 1.78 -$19.16 million ($0.65) -20.23

Century Casinos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Eagle.

Risk & Volatility

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it trades building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

