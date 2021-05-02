Reviewing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MultiPlan and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A N/A N/A QuoteMedia -1.91% N/A -4.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuoteMedia $11.79 million 1.46 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MultiPlan and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than MultiPlan.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

