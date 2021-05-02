Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.10% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $994.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

