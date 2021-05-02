Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 24,621 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

