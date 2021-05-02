Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,764 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Gentex worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

