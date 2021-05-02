Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,716 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.