Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $51.85 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.