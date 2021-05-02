Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,389 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 134.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $137.57 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.