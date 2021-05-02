Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 37,718 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,718 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.10 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

