Robert G. Krestakos Sells 5,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.80 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

