Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

