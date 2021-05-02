Robert W. Baird Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $292.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.59.

Stryker stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

