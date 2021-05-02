Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Rockshield Capital stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
About Rockshield Capital
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.