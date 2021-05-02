Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rockshield Capital stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Get Rockshield Capital alerts:

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.