Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

RCKY stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $383.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

