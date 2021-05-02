Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after purchasing an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 56,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.11. 673,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

