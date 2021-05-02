Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 821,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,890. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

