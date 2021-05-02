Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Rogers updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03. Rogers has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $206.13.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.