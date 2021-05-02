Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $197.69 and last traded at $197.69. 712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rogers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.03.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

